TEXAS BILLIARDS HALL OF FAME SET TO INDUCT FIRST CLASS AT BANQUET CEREMONY

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Billiards Hall of Fame is excited to announce its inaugural induction banquet, set to take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The prestigious ceremony will be held at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock, Texas, concluding the 51st Annual Texas Open 9-Ball Championships at Skinny Bob's Billiards.Tickets for this historic event are now available for purchase on the Hall of Fame's official website: .The inaugural class of inductees will feature five distinguished members who have left an indelible mark on the sport of billiards in Texas: Bob Vanover, Jeremy Jones, Belinda Calhoun, Gilbert Martinez, and Randy Goettlicher.“With the deep history and exceptional talent pool in Texas, there were many deserving candidates,” said Paul Guernsey, Treasurer of the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame.“We decided to limit the induction to five members annually to ensure the honor remains prestigious and to provide full recognition for each inductee.”The formation of the Hall of Fame and the 2024 induction class will be featured in the upcoming film, The Tale of Texas Pool . Scheduled for release on Christmas 2024, the film will have a limited theatrical run and be available on video-on-demand platforms.“It's fitting that the Hall of Fame's debut coincides with a film that captures the rich history of billiards in Texas,” commented Kevin Welling, the film's Director.“The cast of the movie highlights key figures from this inaugural class, showcasing their passion and impact on the sport.”The mission of the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame is to celebrate and advance the art and sport of billiards. We are dedicated to enhancing the game's image through community outreach, charity efforts, youth programs, and fostering sportsmanship. Our summer camp initiatives aim to engage younger generations by integrating math and science into billiards education, garnering parental support and involvement.In addition to our educational and competitive efforts, we are committed to community service. Through various charitable initiatives, the Hall of Fame seeks to address social issues, support local causes, and uplift those in need, leveraging the sport's platform to make a meaningful impact.For more information about the Texas Billiards Hall of Fame and the upcoming induction banquet, visit our website or contact us directly.

