UK, France, Germany Committed To Middle East Stability - Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 12 (KUNA) - The UK, France and Germany expressed Monday their deep concern over the escalation of tension in the Middle East, stressing their commitment to achieving stability and preventing escalation.

According to the British Prime Minister's Office statement, the three countries' leaders welcomed the tireless work of Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The three leaders also affirmed that they have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find stability.

"We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and the release of hostages," they added. (end)

