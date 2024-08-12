Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market Size Is Surpassing USD 10.51 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 5.93% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collagen peptide and gelatin size are projected to witness robust growth over the coming years, as a result of rising demand for protein-rich supplements and functional foods. The surge in collagen-based skincare products further fuels this trend, as consumers seek out natural solutions for skin and anti-aging. Newark, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen peptide & gelatin market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing consumer interest in health, wellness, and beauty. With applications ranging from food & beverages to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, these ingredients are gaining significant traction. As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market is expected to grow from USD 5.91 billion in 2023 to USD 10.51 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2024-2033. Asia Pacific emerged as the most prominent global collagen peptide and gelatin market, with a 41.11% market revenue share in 2023. The traditional cuisine of Asian countries like Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand is based on collagen-rich foods.

The benefits of having this diet can be seen in the healthy skin, heart, hair and overall longevity that Asians from these countries have. The visible benefits of collagen have increased its demand in the rest of the region, thereby driving the regional market's growth. The growing innovations and introduction of collagen and gelatin-induced supplements, nutraceuticals, capsules, etc., to improve the nutritional intake of the region's population will bode well for the market. The manufacturing capacity of the region will cater to the rising market demand for these products. Furthermore, the growing cosmetics, pharma, food and beverages industry will augment the market's growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.93% 2023 Value Projection USD 5.91 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 10.51 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 233 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Growth Drivers The rising awareness about the health benefits of collagen peptide and gelatin

Leading companies in the industry include Collagen Solutions, Plc, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Geistlich Pharma AG, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Weishardt Group., among others, are offering more significant opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The product type segment is divided into collagen peptide and gelatin. The gelatin segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 52.51% in 2023. Gelatin has multitudes of applications, reviving its dominance in the global market. For instance, it is used in the food industry to enhance food's flavour, texture, and nutritional value. It is also used in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. Gelatin promotes stomach, skin, hair, joint and nail health. Given the numerous benefits and applications it offers in several industries, the growth of these industries will positively impact the segment dominance during the forecast period. The source segment is divided into bovine, porcine, marine, sheep, chicken and others. The bovine segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 39.32% in 2023. Bovine animals are domesticated cattle and consist of cows, buffalos, bison and hybrids. Bovine is a little less expensive and easier to produce, given the abundance of collagen in bovines and effective yield. The application segment is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The food and beverages segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36.55% in 2023. The increasing awareness about the numerous benefits of collagen for promoting a healthy body drives its demand for foods and beverages. Collagen and gelatin-induced food and beverages are an excellent source of effective protein that promotes skin, joint, and hair health and enhances muscle mass while improving cardiovascular health. The introduction of collagen and gelatin-induced foods and beverages to cater to the rising demand for such products will also aid the market's growth. Increasing innovation and product development have led to expanding market opportunities for the industry players in the food and beverages segment.



Adopting a healthy lifestyle is necessary because obesity, digestive problems, and gastrointestinal conditions are rising. Consumer preferences are shifting towards high-end supplementary products like collagen peptide and gelatin-infused meals, ointments, supplements, and medications as demand for a healthy lifestyle and population disposable income rise. These products are the perfect way to supplement and meet the body's daily nutritional needs because of the hectic lifestyles of today's people. Gelatin and collagen peptides support the health of the bones, heart, lungs, skin, and hair. They are well-liked since they are non-invasive, offer long-term advantages, and have few negative effects.



