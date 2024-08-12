China issues WTO protest against EU

(MENAFN) China has initiated a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the European Union's recent decision to impose provisional tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China. The new tariffs, which range from 17.4 percentto 37.6 percentin addition to the existing 10 percent duties, were introduced last month by the European Union, citing concerns over what it perceives as "unfair subsidization" by Beijing of its car manufacturers.



The Chinese of Commerce expressed its discontent with the EU’s measures, arguing that the tariffs are not supported by factual or legal grounds and violate WTO regulations. The ministry emphasized that these actions undermine global cooperation on climate change and the transition to green technologies. It called for the European Union to rectify its "misguided practices" to maintain stability in economic and trade relations between China and the European Union, as well as in the electric vehicle industry and supply chains.



The European Union's move to impose these tariffs follows an investigation conducted by the European Commission, which examined allegations that Chinese subsidies enable Chinese EVs to be sold at significantly lower prices compared to those manufactured in Europe. The commission’s probe concluded that Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEVs) benefit from unfair subsidies, presenting an "economic threat" to European Union car manufacturers. The final decision on the tariffs is expected by November, as the investigation continues to shape the ongoing trade dispute.

