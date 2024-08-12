Three Combat Engagements Ongoing In Kharkiv Axis Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kharkiv axis of the frontline, three combat engagements have been ongoing since the beginning of the day, including two in the Vovchansk area and another one – northwest of Tykhe.

That's according to the Khavkiv operational-tactical grouping of troops, Ukrinform reports.

According to the Ukrainian military, in Vovchansk, the enemy deployed assault groups from the 4th sabotage and reconnaissance assault brigade. Efforts are being made to ensure personnel logistics and improve the communication system.

In the area northwest of Tykhe, the enemy is focusing its efforts on aerial reconnaissance, as well as engineering and fortification works.

Breakthrough inregion allows Ukraine to seize battlefield initiative in one area - ISW

In the Kharkiv direction, five clashes took place over the past day, August 11. In the course of hostilities, the enemy launched 32 drone attacks and 365 artillery strikes at the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"Since the beginning of this day, three combat clashes have been ongoing, including two in the Vovchansk area and another one – northwest of Tykhe," the post reads.

The Command noted that Russia had suffered 93 war casualties in the area in the past day.

Also, in the Kharkiv axis, the enemy lost 46 units of weaponry and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including 11 artillery systems, 12 vehicles, three units of specialized equipment, and 20 drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 124 combat clashes took place along the front in the past day. The Russian army launched 41 assaults in the Pokrovsk axis alone.