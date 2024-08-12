Rapid Prototyping Service Market Analysis Forecasting Till 2026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Technological innovation and competition intensification have been leading to a steady decline in the prices of rapid prototyping services over the last few years. Shorter lead times and quicker processes allow for rapid responses from clients, which offer flexibility in alteration and enable products to be brought to the quicker than ever before.

Segmental Insights

The rapid prototyping service market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Based on the type of technology, the rapid prototyping service market has been segmented into stereolithography, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

On the basis of application, the rapid prototyping service market can be segmented into automobile, consumer product, aerospace, medical and others. The consumer product segment occupies a prominent share in the rapid prototyping market, followed by the automotive sector, wherein 3D printing is used to print automobile parts such as gear boxes, engines, brakes, and spare parts.

Regional Insights

The global rapid prototyping service market, on the basis of geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Technologies such as 3D printing, digital engineering, smart sensors, and the Internet of Things are advancing rapidly in North America, owing to the significant investments being made towards enhancing efficiency, productivity, and utilization.

The Europe rapid prototyping service market is slated to register significant growth as 3D printing, and additive manufacturing have had an enormous impact on design and development in the manufacturing industry. The APAC region is expected to register rapid growth, owing to the increasing demand for rapid prototyping services across various end-use industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, 3D printing materials and startups offering prototyping services.

Competitive Insights

Players in the rapid prototyping service market are replying on partnerships and collaborations and focusing on innovative technologies to meet with the increasing demand.



In July 2018, Materialise announced the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 3.0 million ADSs

In April 2018, Stratasys introduced two 3D printers, Stratasys J750, and J735 3D, to reduce development cycles and enable engineers to produce more realistic prototypes



Market Segmentation

By Technology



Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others



By Application



Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Device

Others



Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



