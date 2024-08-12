IMD Issues Yellow Alert To Bengaluru: Heavy Rainfall Expected Until August 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Bengaluru, anticipating heavy rainfall throughout the week. The city, which saw sudden and disruptive downpours early Monday morning, is bracing for continued severe weather conditions.

According to the IMD's forecast, light rain is expected to persist until Thursday, with heavier showers anticipated on Friday and Saturday. The alert covers Bengaluru and surrounding districts, including Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore City, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

In the early hours of Monday, heavy rainfall struck Bengaluru, causing significant disruptions. Flooding has affected numerous homes in both the city and its outskirts. The IMD predicts that thunderstorms, along with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 66 km/h, will continue over the coming week.

Nearby districts such as Mysore, Mandya, Hassan, and Tumkur are also expected to experience thundershowers. The coastal areas of Karnataka will see moderate rainfall during this period. While Bengaluru might see occasional sunshine between showers, residents should stay alert and take necessary precautions.

The IMD has also forecasted light rain for North Karnataka and some areas in the southern interior districts. As the weather conditions remain dynamic, residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for changing weather patterns throughout the week.

For those in the affected regions, staying updated with weather reports and preparing for potential disruptions is crucial.