Drone strike in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province kills 5 pro-Iran fighters

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a drone strike in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province near the Iraqi border resulted in the deaths of five Iran-backed fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The identity of the attackers remains unclear, but the strike targeted a military vehicle carrying the fighters. The incident also left several others injured, some of them critically.



The Deir Ezzor region, where the attack took place, is known for its significant Iranian influence and is frequently targeted by both Israel and the United States. The area has been a flashpoint for such strikes due to its strategic importance and the presence of pro-Iranian militias.



In June, a similar attack near the Syrian-Iraqi border resulted in the deaths of three pro-Iran fighters, including at least two Iraqis. This recent incident continues a pattern of Israeli and U.S. actions against Iranian interests and affiliated groups in Syria. Israel has carried out numerous strikes in Syria since the onset of the civil war in 2011, primarily targeting military positions and Iran-backed factions such as Hezbollah.



The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 following the government’s crackdown on an uprising, has resulted in over half a million deaths and has drawn various foreign armies and militants into the fray. Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have played a significant role in supporting President Bashar al-Assad's forces throughout the war.

