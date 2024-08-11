عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Protest In Serbia Took Place In Democratic Conditions, Says Serbian President

Protest In Serbia Took Place In Democratic Conditions, Says Serbian President


8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić praised the professionalism and patience of Serbian security forces during a recent protest, noting they handled the situation without resorting to violence, as is customary in Western democracies, Azernews reports.

At a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ivica Dacić, Vučić emphasized that the protest was conducted under Democratic conditions, reflecting well on the country's adherence to democratic norms.

He also condemned the incidents involving the disruption of railway services and international highways, describing them as "acts of violence and terror by a minority against the majority."

MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108542265


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search