Protest In Serbia Took Place In Democratic Conditions, Says Serbian President
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić praised the professionalism
and patience of Serbian security forces during a recent protest,
noting they handled the situation without resorting to violence, as
reports.
reports.
At a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Interior Ivica Dacić, Vučić emphasized that the protest was
conducted under Democratic conditions, reflecting well on the
country's adherence to democratic norms.
He also condemned the incidents involving the disruption of
railway services and international highways, describing them as
"acts of violence and terror by a minority against the
majority."
