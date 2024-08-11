Maryland House Leveled After Apparent Blast, At Least 1 Person Found Dead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Bel Air, Maryland: At least one person has died after an apparent explosion leveled a house in a town northeast of Baltimore, fire officials said Sunday.

Andrew Doyle, a public information officer for Harford County Fire and EMS, confirmed the death in an email.

Firefighters were continuing to search the debris for other possible of the blast in Bel Air northeast of Baltimore.

Firefighters said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A photo posted by county officials showed a number of firefighters around the rubble of one home with another damaged home in the background. Charred pieces of wood were heaped on the property, and insulation and splintered wood spilled out into the street.

It was not immediately clear if there were injuries. Emergency Services personnel were using special equipment to search the rubble.