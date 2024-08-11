(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soft Opening of Shahbain Farms and Event Center in Hoke County, NC

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES., August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shahbain Farms and Event Center proudly announces the soft opening of a new luxury event space in Hoke County, North Carolina 469 Posey Rd, Raeford, NC 28376. The soft opening will take place on August 9-10, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the community as the first minority-owned event center in the area with a vendor event and bag giveaway.Shahbain Farms and Event Center is about 30,000 square foot facility designed to accommodate a wide range of events, including weddings, corporate galas, and social gatherings. The center features three grand ballrooms and one smoke lounge ballroom, each capable of hosting up to 1200 guests. The ballrooms are distinguished by detailed gold trim wall appliqués, marble floors, and 25-foot doors, providing a setting of elegance and sophistication.The outdoor areas include a landscaped driveway with palm trees, a pond, and a fountain, along with gazebos ideal for ceremonies and photo opportunities. These features contribute to an atmosphere that combines luxury with a natural scenic beauty.Facilities and AmenitiesShahbain Farms and Event Center offers a range of amenities designed to support seamless event execution:10 Hour RentalsCrème and gold trim chairs60-inch plastic round tables and 8-foot plastic rectangular tablesCake table, sweetheart table, cocktail tables, and 72-inch glass with gold trim tablesLuxurious restrooms and VIP parking spacesLED lighting system in the fourth ballroomSound system, TVs, and free WiFiIndoor smoking ballroomOutdoor fountainLive horses and a commercial kitchenOnsite rentals, kids facility, and a bridal suitePersonalized Event ServicesThe team at Shahbain Farms and Event Center works closely with clients to understand their vision and bring it to life. The center provides custom décor and tailored services, ensuring that each event reflects the unique style and preferences of the host.Da'Nice Green, managing partner for Shahbain Farms and Event Center, stated,“Our goal is to create extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations. From the grandeur of our architectural design to the meticulous attention to detail in our services, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled event experience.”Invitation to the Soft OpeningWedding planners, event planners, gala directors, fundraising managers, and community members are invited to attend the soft opening on August 9-10, 2024. This event will showcase the center's capabilities and allow attendees to envision their future events in this luxurious setting.For more information, visit Shahbain Farms and Event Center's Facebook page or contact Da'Nice Green directly ... or (910) 229-5410About Shahbain Farms and Event CenterShahbain Farms and Event Center is dedicated to excellence in every detail. The experienced staff provides impeccable service to ensure events run smoothly and seamlessly. The center aims to create an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality, enabling guests to enjoy their experience fully.Media Contact:ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaulShahbain Farms and Event CenterPhone: (910) 574-3346Email: ...

