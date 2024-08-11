Pssst, Fancy A Little Treat?

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Food-inspired skincare routines to make you smell like a snack

'Little treats' are in for summer 2024, so Lush has collated some of its favourite food-inspired routines to satisfy even the sweetest tooth.

From indulgent chocolate to awakening citrus, take a whiff of these four foodie routines to find a new favourite fragrance profile.

Berries and cream trifle

Catapult this iconic 70s dinner party dessert into the 21st century with a wibbly wobbly raspberry Conga Shower Jelly (AED60) starring softening almond milk - pop in the fridge before use on sticky summer days! Then pop on a smudge of Cherry Lip Scrub (AED65) to polish your pout to perfection, with moisturising Fair Trade shea butter. After cleansing hair with your favourite plastic-free shampoo bar, smooth American Cream Hair Conditioner (AED75) through strands for milkshake-fragranced glossy locks.



While skin is still warm from the shower, hop out and take ten minutes of me-time to massage in Lush's deeply moisturising Turmeric Latte Massage Bar (AED85), which also helps conserve the Gola Rainforest in Sierra Leone, home to pygmy hippos! Tone and brighten skin using the luxurious lemon and valerian root in Beauty Sleep Face and Body Mask (from AED115) by applying generously to face, neck and chest, inhaling relaxing scents of lavender and neroli.

Spritz Lush's new limited edition Peaches Body Spray (AED230) for a burst of citrus oils, florals and earthier resins to create a clever peach and pineapple scent.







Zest is best

Need a little pick-me-up? Citrus scents help skin and hair feel squeaky clean, and are mood-boosting icons!

Get dull skin looking its very 'zest' with Don't Look At Me Face Mask (AED80), full of enzymic fresh lemon and softening syrups. This reviving mask is the ultimate fast-track to sparkling skin and a sunny mood on days you just want to crawl back under the duvet... Jump in the shower with Whoosh Shower Jelly (AED60) for wobbly, zingy, citrus suds full of protective honey water which gently cleanses the skin and energising grapefruit and lemon oils to tone skin and blast away the cobwebs.

Hop out of the shower with new-found energy, spritz hair with Lush's iconic, best-selling Super Milk Conditioning Hair Spray (AED120) and slather on a layer of dreamy lime and coconut-scented Lime Bounty Body Butter (AED90). Apply Repeat Foot Balm (AED85) to toenails, cracked heels and dry areas, then apply again until they're sorted. It won't take long, with castor oil to lubricate skin and cuticles, glycerine to lock in moisture and emollient orange peel wax!

Opt for the uber refreshing scent of Lemony Flutter Body Spray (AED230), with Sicilian lemon oil, chamomile blue and lavender oil for an uplifting fragrance with herbal end notes.







Cooling mint choc

Nothing cools down a hot summer day like a scoop of mint choc chip ice cream! Indulge your sweet tooth with a slather of Glen Cocoa Face Mask (AED80), packed with vegan glycerine and indulgent almond butters to soften and hydrate, with rosewood oil and violet leaf to balance and clarify. Add a minty tingle and a polished pout with Mint Julips Lip Scrub (AED65).

Buff away bad vibes with refreshing mint oils and fresh sage infusion, alongside the scrubbing and cleansing powers of Epsom and fine sea salts in Crystal Amaze Body Scrub (from AED130) to reveal soft skin and a cool tingle. Follow up with Posh Chocolate Body Wash (from AED75) packed with cocoa powder, hazelnut milk and Fair Trade organic aloe vera gel, combining to soften skin while leaving it smelling good enough to eat. Lock in moisture with Tingle Body Conditioner (AED230) containing menthol crystals and peppermint oil to stimulate and soften skin.

Add a touch of mint and sandalwood courtesy of best-selling fragrance Dirty Body Spray (AED230), an arresting blend of sultry sandalwood, spicy tarragon, and invigorating spearmint.







Caramel latte

Inspired by everyone's favourite (oat!) milky coffee shop order, pair the rich date and vanilla fragranced Sticky Dates Shower Gel (from AED75) with Lush's solid (packaging-free!) Scrubee Body Butter (AED85) - over 1,500 five star reviews have seen customers calling this cutie 'life changing', 'just wow' and 'the best' for exfoliation.

Treat locks to some honey-fuelled hydration with solid Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar (AED80), containing a generous helping of fairly traded honey to draw moisture into hair, and bergamot oil for shine that'll leave you buzzing. Give skin a polish with real popcorn (!) thanks to Let The Good Times Roll Facial Cleanser (from AED95) before kicking back with Lush's house blend - Cup O' Coffee Face Mask (from AED95). Prime for perking up tired complexions, made with exfoliating coffee grown in the Amazon using agroforestry practices.

Top up the sweetness on the go with the new, limited edition Sticky Dates Body Spray (AED230), a blend of sweet spices and warming tree resins and oils for a rich, caramel fragrance.









