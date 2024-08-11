NASA suggests Boeing rockets were created by inexperienced laborers

(MENAFN) NASA’s inspector general has issued a critical report highlighting significant problems with Boeing's development of the Block 1B variant of the Space Launch System (SLS). The report, released on Thursday, details that Boeing's next-generation rocket, initially slated for a 2024 launch as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission, is now facing delays that could push its debut to as late as 2028, potentially further.



The report identifies as a major contributor to these delays, attributing them to “inexperienced technicians” and “ineffective managers” working at the company’s Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana. The inspector general’s investigation uncovered numerous “deficiencies in quality,” leading to 71 Corrective Action Requests aimed at addressing these issues—a notably high number for a project at this development stage.



The report points out that these deficiencies stem from a lack of adequately trained aerospace workers at Boeing. One notable issue involved substandard welding of a fuel tank by less experienced technicians, which resulted in a seven-month setback for the rocket’s upper stage development. This situation underscores broader concerns about the readiness of Boeing’s workforce and management in meeting NASA’s rigorous standards.

