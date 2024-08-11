Argument among international, American anti-doping organizations gets heated

(MENAFN) The dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has intensified following a Reuters report that highlighted serious accusations from both sides. WADA has criticized USADA for allegedly shielding athletes who were caught using performance-enhancing drugs, suggesting that instead of punishing these athletes, USADA turned them into informants. This practice, according to WADA, undermines the enforcement of anti-doping rules.



The conflict also stems from American allegations that WADA failed to take action against 23 Chinese swimmers who were accused of using a banned steroid during domestic events. WADA has responded by accusing USADA of exceeding its authority and making politically motivated claims, a charge that WADA President Witold Banka has publicly denounced.



In defense, USADA Chief Executive Travis Tygart argued that using informants is a legitimate strategy to address larger systemic issues within the doping landscape. He contended that cooperating with authorities to uncover deeper doping networks is an effective measure. Tygart emphasized that while international rules permit reduced suspensions for cooperating athletes, they do not allow for complete immunity from prosecution or competition. WADA, on the other hand, revealed that it had advised USADA to halt this practice in 2011 after being informed about it. The ongoing feud reflects the broader tensions within the global anti-doping framework and raises questions about the consistency and effectiveness of enforcement practices.

MENAFN11082024000045015687ID1108541619