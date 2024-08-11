Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, 2 Pilots Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A trainer aircraft crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, injuring two pilots.

The aircraft - two-seater Cessna 152 plane - belongs to a private academy crashed at an airstrip.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes.

| Here comes 'fully electric' plane: All you need to know

“At 12:30 PM, a trainee aircraft took off from Guna airport with two pilots on a test flight. After flying for about 40 minutes, it crashed within the Guna aircraft complex. The accident is suspected to have been caused by engine failure,” said Dileep Rajoria, Guna Cantt police station in-charge.

Two pilots, who have been injured are out of danger. They have been admitted to a hospital.

Officials said that the plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance.

| Brazilian authorities investigate plane crash that killed 62 as families arrive for rescue efforts

On March 6, a similar incident took place when a trainer aircraft crashed while landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh, in which a woman pilot suffered injuries. The aircraft, which suffered a technical snag, skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes.

A few days ago, 62 people died when their plane tumbled from the sky. Videos showed the ATR 72-500 plane in a sickening downward spin Friday before it crashed into a residential area in the town of Vinhedo, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Brazil's financial capital Sao Paulo.

The plane operated by airline Voepass fell almost vertically, landed on its belly and exploded in flames.

| Brazil crash: Lucky airport mix-up saves man from deadly crash that killed 61

Experts have began examining the doomed aircraft's black boxes to determine the cause of the disaster.

Experts from Brazil's Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) have begun analyzing two black boxes recovered from the wreckage, containing cabin conversations and in-flight data, said the center's chief, Marcelo Moreno.