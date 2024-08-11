Russia Says Nearly 76,000 People Evacuate Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian authorities announced the evacuation of more than 76,000 civilians from Kursk region as fighting continues in the area.

That's according to DW , referring to the Emergency Service, Ukrinform reports.

According to the agency, more than 4,300 people are staying in 60 temporary accommodation facilities, 26 of which are located across Kursk region.

At the same time, on Saturday afternoon, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak wrote on Telegram that the district administrations that keep records of those who fled the border areas, received more than 16,000 applications from IDPs. According to the State Statistics Agency, the population of Kursk region exceeds 1 million).

White House wants to better understand Ukraine's aims regarding events inregion of Russia

The acting governor of Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, claims that in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, debris from a downed missile fell on an apartment block, leaving 13 people injured.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia says 14 drones and four Tochka-U missiles were allegedly shot down over Kursk region at night, 16 UAVs over Voronezh region, three over Belgorod region, and one each over Bryansk and Orel regions.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev, said "damage to an administrative building and a municipal facility was recorded from drone debris in Voronezh." Also, due to the drone attack in Voronezh, local power outages were reported. Infrastructure sites, several private households, and a number of vehicles were damaged.

As reported, on August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported fighting on the border with Ukraine, adding that the Ukrainian military crossed into Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military made no official statements on this matter.

The Russians introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime in Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions due to an alleged threat coming from Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank says the Kremlin likely decided to declare a "counter-terrorist operation" in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions instead of introducing martial law in order to downplay the scale of the developments in Kursk region and prevent panic or other negative domestic reactions.