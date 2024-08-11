Ukraine Downs 53 Russian Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defenses shot down 53 of the 57 Shahed one-way attack drones that the Russian invaders launched overnight Sunday, August 11.

That's according to Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of August 11, 2024, the enemy attacked with four KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region and 57 Shahed-type UAVs from the regions of Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, and Kursk (Russia). The occupiers also attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, likely using jet artillery,” the report reads.

Mobile anti-aircraft defense groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces, warplanes, air defense and e-warfare units of Ukraine's Air Force shot down 53 enemy UAVs over Mykolayiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.

As for Russia's strikes involving North Korean missiles, Oleshchuk said“KN-23 ballistic missiles, although rarely hitting the intended targets, pose a serious threat to the population”, urging residents to remain vigilant and take shelter during air raid alerts.