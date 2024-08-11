MG Motor Middle East Launches Regional Call Centre (Talk2MG) to Enhance Customer Service

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (9th August 2024, Middle East) In a move to bolster customer service and satisfaction, MG Motor Middle East launched a regional Call centre (600 55 1924) on 1st August. This initiative aligns with MG's mission to deliver high-quality service and customer satisfaction, demonstrating a commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of customers across the region. The Call centre (600 55 1924) will provide tailored support for local markets and aims to enhance quality through direct engagement and customer feedback driving continuous improvement.



The Call centre (600 55 1924) will serve a wide range of markets across the Middle East and North Africa, including GCC countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain), the Levant (Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine), and North Africa (Morocco and Algeria).



The new Call centre (600 55 1924) offers customers multiple support channels, including phone, email, providing flexibility in how they seek assistance. While dealerships will continue to offer landline support, the Call centre (600 55 1924) will elevate the customer experience through regular follow-ups and feedback collection. Additionally, it will play a key role in identifying areas for improvement by analysing customer behaviour and preferences ultimately delivering a more personalised experience.







