Showcasing Azerbaijan's National Parks: 'Biodiversity - Harmony Of Nature' Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event titled "Promotion of Azerbaijan's National Parks," under the theme "Biodiversity - Harmony of Nature," will take place today at 18:00 on Denizkanarı Boulevard.

Irada Ibrahimova, press secretary of the of Ecology and Natural Resources, announced the details, Azernews reports.

This event aims to showcase Azerbaijan's ten national parks, which span across all regions and play a crucial role in protecting our natural environment. The goal is to raise awareness and enhance educational efforts related to environmental conservation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's breathtaking landscapes and discover the diverse flora and fauna within these national parks.

This is the second time the event is being held on Denizkanarı Boulevard. Everyone is welcome to join and experience the beauty and significance of Azerbaijan's natural heritage.