Showcasing Azerbaijan's National Parks: 'Biodiversity - Harmony Of Nature' Event
Date
8/11/2024 5:17:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An event titled "Promotion of Azerbaijan's National Parks,"
under the theme "Biodiversity - Harmony of Nature," will take place
today at 18:00 on Denizkanarı Boulevard.
Irada Ibrahimova, press secretary of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, announced the details, Azernews
reports.
This event aims to showcase Azerbaijan's ten national parks,
which span across all regions and play a crucial role in protecting
our natural environment. The goal is to raise awareness and enhance
educational efforts related to environmental conservation.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's
breathtaking landscapes and discover the diverse flora and fauna
within these national parks.
This is the second time the event is being held on Denizkanarı
Boulevard. Everyone is welcome to join and experience the beauty
and significance of Azerbaijan's natural heritage.
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.