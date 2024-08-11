Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi wins gold medal in men’s 800m marathon at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) Emmanuel Wanyonyi captured the gold medal in the men’s 800 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics, held at the Stade de France. The 20-year-old Kenyan delivered an exceptional performance, finishing with a time of 1:41.19. His remarkable speed and strategic running secured him the top spot on the podium, marking a significant achievement in his young career.



Marco Arop of Canada narrowly missed out on gold, securing the silver medal with a time of 1:41.20. His close finish highlighted the competitive nature of the race, as he was just one hundredth of a second behind Wanyonyi. Meanwhile, Djamel Sedjati of Algeria completed the podium by claiming the bronze medal with a time of 1:41.50, rounding out a tightly contested race.



Wanyonyi’s victory is particularly notable as he celebrated his 20th birthday just days before the race, on August 1. His performance places him among the elite in middle-distance running, making him the third fastest man ever in the 800 meters. This achievement not only underscores his talent but also positions him as a prominent figure in the sport.



The win at Paris 2024 represents a significant milestone for Wanyonyi, showcasing his potential and setting the stage for future successes. His impressive time and the close competition with Arop and Sedjati add to the excitement of the 800 meters, a distance known for its thrilling and dramatic races.

