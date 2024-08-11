Ericsson rApps win Red Dot Award

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson has been named the winner of the Red Dot Award for Design Concept 2024 in the Interaction, UI and User Experience category. The award recognizes the design and experience created for the Ericsson rApps portfolio (O-RAN Alliance-based RAN automation applications). This initiative for elevated UX capabilities has been driven by Ericsson Cognitive Software solutions for network optimization.

The prestigious, international design award is given only to demonstrations of design that set themselves notably apart in their categories thanks to excellent design.

The winning designs were for the user interface (UI) of the AI rApps being developed by Cognitive Network Solutions. The rApps, software applications designed to introduce automation to Radio Access Network (RAN) management and optimization on the Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller, are part of an end-to-end portfolio of use cases based on Open RAN Alliance (O-RAN) definitions and standards.

The rApps in the CNS portfolio are designed to optimize user experience, improve network performance and automate processes. They enable operational transformation by democratizing the use of AI and allowing engineers to trust recommendations through advanced explainability features. The rApps’ advanced AI-enabled detectors and optimizer algorithms empower CSP’s to move towards mobile network autonomy.

Designed with close reference to the Ericsson Design System, the experience here is focused on working with the users’ feelings, constraints and delights. And so, in addition to the layout and design of the applications themselves, the UI includes features to link users with tutorial support, community forums, feedback and rating tools.

Jean-Christophe Laneri, Head of Cognitive Network Solutions at Ericsson says: “We are honored that the thought and consideration the team has put in to making excellent user experience for our rApps has been recognized. Without this focus on usability, and especially the features that seek to help build community and take feedback, the smartest AI technology in the world would not be able to reach its full potential. As we finalize our rApps for launch, it is heartening to see it confirmed that we’re on track to create powerful AI-based automation, diagnostics and optimization software and help CSP’s to jump start their network autonomy journey.”







