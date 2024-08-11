UPCX Launches The Sixth Staking Event In Anticipation Of The Testnet Launch

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Singapore – UPCX is an open-source payment system based on an optimized high-speed blockchain, designed to simplify and optimize transactions. The system offers efficient payment and settlement services, supports multiple asset types, and allows users to develop financial smart contracts and create User Issued Assets (UIA). Currently, the native token of UPCX, $UPC, has been listed on the MEXC, Bitget, Gate, and Websea platforms, and will launch a testnet this month. To increase participation in the UPCX ecosystem and promote UPCX while celebrating the upcoming testnet launch, the sixth staking event has now been specially initiated.







Event Period: August 5th to August 30th, 2024

How to Participate:

Stake at least 20 $UPC on the official UPCX staking platform.

Lock your tokens for 30, 90, or 180 days.

Submit your staking proof via our Google Form.

Event Rewards:

Stake 20-40 $UPC: Share an airdrop pool of 500 $UPC

Stake 40-60 $UPC: Share an airdrop pool of 600 $UPC

Stake 60 $UPC: Share an airdrop pool of 700 $UPC

Stake at least 20 $UPC for a chance to share an additional 200 $UPC airdrop pool with 10 lucky winners

Gas Fee Rebates:

During the staking process, take screenshots of the ETH Gas fees incurred during the“Approve” and“Stake Now” steps, and submit them with the form. After submission, officials will review at the end of the event and, if approved, will credit your staking wallet address with an amount of $UPC Token equivalent to the ETH Gas fees.

Example: If you incur 10 USDT in ETH Gas fees during the staking process for the“Approve” and“Stake Now” steps, you will receive an equivalent amount of 10 USDT in $UPC Token.

More About UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide global users with compliant financial services. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and allows for custom payment solutions while integrating POS applications and enhanced security with hardware wallets, creating a one-stop financial ecosystem.

