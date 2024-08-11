Apple, Google work to address 20-year security vulnerability

(MENAFN) Apple and are expressing concerns over a significant security vulnerability that has gone unnoticed for nearly two decades, leading to questions about the potential risks for users.



This vulnerability poses a direct threat to billions of people worldwide who use the and Safari browsers. It allows hackers to bypass security, gaining unauthorized access to devices and potentially causing significant harm.



Security experts refer to this threat as a "Zero Day" vulnerability, involving an IP address composed entirely of zeros, "0.0.0.0". Similar to how your home address identifies your location, an IP address uniquely identifies a person or company on the internet. However, the concern arises because "0.0.0.0" is an address without a real owner, making it a prime target for hackers. They can exploit this address to spoof networks, communicate with one another, and infiltrate private networks with a disguised identity, putting users' data and devices at substantial risk.



The flaw, associated with the "0.0.0.0" IP address, could allow hackers to target popular browsers like Chrome and Safari on home or business networks. What is particularly alarming is that this vulnerability has been exposed for nearly 20 years, which reflects poorly on the tech industry's ability to safeguard networks and operations.



However, both Apple and Google are now preparing to address the issue and close this security gap. Apple is reportedly set to block access to the "0.0.0.0" address in the upcoming macOS Sequoia update for Safari users, while Google plans to release a Chrome update that will eliminate this vulnerability and prevent its exploitation.

MENAFN11082024000045015839ID1108541066