Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rains In THESE 11 States

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala, signalling the likelihood of heavy rainfall on Sunday (August 11).

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, forecasting showers throughout the day on Sunday. The weather in the region is expected to include a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The IMD predicts a continuation of wet spells over the next five days.

Hindenburg's explosive claim: SEBI's chairman had stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani scandal

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh until August 16. Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive similar rainfall on August 11 and again from August 14 to 16. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall on August 11, with Haryana also forecasted to have showers on August 14.

Particularly, Uttarakhand is expected to receive very heavy rainfall on August 11, while Rajasthan will experience heavy rains until August 14.

IMD scientist Soma Sen indicated that North and Central India, especially East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, are likely to see significant rainfall, with up to 20 cm expected in these regions.

The IMD also predicts light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Maharashtra on August 11. Furthermore, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until August 16.

Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

The weather bulletin also noted the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and Rayalaseema during the same period, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe from August 11 to 13.