TERRY MOEDE SELECTED AS TOP PROJECT MANAGER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terry Moede honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Moede, Founder of TK Moede Consulting Services LLC, was recently selected as Top Project Manager of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than 50 years of experience, Terry Moede has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Moede is highly proficient as a consulting program/project manager specializing in implementing electronic health records (EHR) in the healthcare industry. Currently serving as an EHR adviser for White Bird Clinic, a nonprofit organization in Eugene, Oregon, Ms. Moede collaborates closely with the medical clinic, behavioral health clinic, information technology services, and multiple other departments. She has partnered with IT specialists and data analysts to oversee data reporting to state and county agencies. She plays a key role in implementing electronic health records for hospitals and nonprofit organizations.Her impressive repertoire of previous roles includes but is not limited to Interim VP IT of Tri-City Medical Center, Program Manager atOregon Health and Science University.Before embarking on her current career path, Terry was a respiratory therapist and dedicated 17 years to delivering direct patient care before shifting her focus to information technology. She later earned a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Services from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Northern Arizona University.Throughout her illustrious career, Terry Moede has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Project Manager of the Year 2024.Additionally, Ms. Moede actively stays updated on industry changes by affiliating herself with prestigious organizations such as the Business Relations Management Institute, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the Project Management Institute, and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Moede for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Terry Moede is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Moede attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors. In the future, she hopes to volunteer at local nonprofit homeless agencies to make a difference in underserved communities.For more information, please visit: linkedin/in/terry-moede-8209a31About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube