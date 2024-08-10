Man Killed, Child Injured In Kyiv Region Due To Ammunition Explosion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 10 August, a man was killed in Kyiv region as a result of a munitions explosion, and a child born in 2011 was hospitalised with injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region , Ukrinform reports.

The incident occurred at 14:04 in the village of Kalyta.

At the scene, the rescuers found that a man born in 1991 had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the detonation of the munition. A girl born in 2011 was also hospitalised with injuries at the Brovary Central District Hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a resident of Bila Tserkva threw a grenade at his wife and son, the woman died.

Photo: SES