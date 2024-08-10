Jaipuria Executive Education & Training Successfully Organises CXO Conclave In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 10, 2024: Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET), a distinctive vertical under the Jaipuria Institute of Management, successfully hosted an exceptional CXO Conclave on "Building Agile & Compassionate Organizations: The New Leadership Agenda" at Hotel Lalit, Barakhamba Road, Delhi.



The conclave witnessed the convergence of prominent leaders from renowned PSU's, Corporates and Academia Space who delved in the transforming dynamics of leadership in the digital age.



With an agenda to bridge the gap between agility and compassion in organizational leadership, the event offered a comprehensive platform to attendees for engaging in insightful conversations.



A key highlight of the event was a stimulating panel discussion on "The Intersection of Compassion and Agility in Leadership."



The discussion encompassed distinguished personalities including: Mrs. Bhavana Batra, Executive Director, S&P Global, Mr. Uttam Lal, Director, Personnel NHPC, Mr. Vinod Sood, Co-Founder & MD, Hughes Systique Corporation, Mr. Harvinder Singh, VP - HR, Usha International and Mrs. Vandana Nagpal, Director, Cyber Security, Kyndryl.



The panellists underlined the significance of blending empathy with agile decision-making, offering executives profound insights and practical strategies to enhance their leadership practices.



Sharing her delight on the success of the conclave, Ms Vandana Puri, AVP & Head of JEET, said,"Ensuring a strategic fusion of compassion and agility is essential for organizations to thrive in Industry 4.0. The resounding success of our CXO Conclave reflects the imperative need for exploring innovative approaches to redefine leadership and bring a positive change in business environments."



The CXO Conclave was a pioneering event that allowed the participants to comprehend forward-thinking leadership approaches and implement them in their respective organizations.



About JEET:



Jaipuria Executive Education and Training, by Jaipuria Institute of Management, aims to be the top choice for education by focusing on continuous learning and human well-being. Their mission is to offer education that turns learners into skilled, ethical, and socially aware professionals. They provide a variety of short, targeted programs designed to help executives and organizations stay ahead in the fast-changing business world. These programs cover leadership, sustainability, HR analytics, digital transformation, business strategy, personal development, and specialized areas like cybersecurity and quality management. The flexible scheduling ensures these programs fit into busy professional lives, helping participants develop the skills, ideas, and networks needed for business excellence.

