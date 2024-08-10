Two Soldiers Killed In Gun Battle With Militants N. India
Date
8/10/2024 3:05:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Two Indian soldiers were killed and three others injured in an encounter with militants on Saturday in Anantnag district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The encounter took place during a joint army-police security operation at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of Anantnag following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, according to the Press Trust of India.
The hiding militants fired upon the search team triggering a fierce gun battle which injured five security personnel two of them succumbed to their injuries later on. (end)
atk
MENAFN10082024000071011013ID1108540178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.