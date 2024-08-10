Two Soldiers Killed In Gun Battle With Militants N. India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Two Indian were killed and three others in an encounter with on Saturday in Anantnag district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place during a joint army-police security operation at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of Anantnag following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, according to the Press Trust of India.

The hiding militants fired upon the search team triggering a fierce gun battle which injured five security personnel two of them succumbed to their injuries later on. (end)

