1932 -- Kuwait Ahmad Al-Jaber sends a letter to the British agent in Kuwait, approving Iraqi Prime Nouri Al-Saeed's letter regarding borders between the two countries.

1960 -- Kuwait Insurance Company was established with a capital of five million Rupees.

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signs a decree to establish the National Industries Company with a capital of 20 million Rupees.

1966 -- State of Kuwait ratifies the Arab Administrative Development Organization's (ARADO) agreement, which was approved by the Arab League on April 1, 1961.

1990 -- An extraordinary summit of the Arab League condemns the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait, and decided not to recognize Iraq's annexation of the State nor any development resulting from the invasion and occupation. The Arab League told Iraq to immediately withdraw its forces from Kuwait.

1990 -- The Kuwaiti resistance put out a leaflet dubbed Al-Murabitoun (sentries), which was announced at mosques, calling on the people of the nation to be patient and resist the Iraqi invaders.

1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signs a decree to establish the Public Authority for Youth and Sports.

2001 -- A tremendous amount of fish, mostly 'maid' species, die in Ashairej area.

2002 -- Fawzi Dahash clinches the 14th Asian Games 400m sprint gold medal in Sri Lanka.

2005 -- Abdulaziz Mohammad Jaafar, a prominent Kuwaiti media figure and considered one of the founders of media in Kuwait and Arab region, passes away at the age of 77. The late Jaafar was one of founders of Arab and Islamic radio unions, and was Information Undersecretary until 1990 and vice-chairman of Board of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

2012 -- Ahmad Zaid Al-Sarhan, former parliament speaker (1967-1970), passes away at age 92.

2016 -- Kuwaiti shooter Fuhaid Al-Daihani wins a gold medal in the double trap championship in Brazil Olympic Games, the first for Kuwait in the Olympics.