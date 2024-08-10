Traffic Dept To Introduce ITMS To Control Traffic Jams In City

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The much-anticipated Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Srinagar is expected to completely transform the way traffic is managed and observed within the city, officials say.

According to Senior Superintendent of Traffic (SSP) Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, ITMS will provide significant relief from chronic traffic jams in the city.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Muzaffar said that the ITMS comprising two primary components: a control room located at the Traffic Office and the implementation of smart signages managed by the Smart City project.

“The control room is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be fully functional within the coming weeks,” Shah added. He further said that all necessary configurations, including camera mapping, have been completed and the system's video wall is currently under construction.”

Once operational, the ITMS will enable real-time monitoring and enforcement of traffic rules.

“All challaning of vehicles violating norms will be done from the control room,” Shah explained, adding that the system is specifically trained to combat serious offenses such as riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while driving, driving in the wrong lane, and over speeding.

He said that one of the delays in launching the ITMS has been ongoing work under the Smart City project, which has occasionally led to the disconnection of essential cables. However, Shah assured that the system would soon be handed over to the traffic department by Smart City authorities.

The ITMS is expected to streamline traffic management in Srinagar, drastically reducing congestion and improving road safety. With its advanced technology and comprehensive monitoring capabilities, the system promises to bring much-needed order to the city's often chaotic traffic situation.

This advanced system will include Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Speed Violation Detection, and automatic identification of various other traffic and transport offenses.

Earlier, to facilitate efficacious communication and preclude any potential discomfiture to people, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir had exhorted all vehicle owners to synchronize the mobile phone numbers associated with their Aadhaar to their corresponding vehicle registrations.

“This synchronization is imperative for the reception of pertinent notifications and updates germane to the ITMS,” the RTO had said.