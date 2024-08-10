Former Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies Following Cancer Fight Sundar Pichai Shares Heartfelt Tributes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news on X. Pichai, said,“Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it's hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I'm one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan.”

Susan Wojcicki's husband, Dennis Troper, broke the news of her demise with a post.“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,” he wrote, as quoted by Hindustan Times report.

This is a developing story.