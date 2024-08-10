Brazil – Chile Signs Agreement To Facilitate Cosmetics Trade

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAZIL / CHILE – The executive secretary of Brazil's of Development, Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC), Marcio Elias Rosa, emphasised the Brazilian government's priority for regional integration during his visit to Santiago, Chile's capital, reported by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS.

“President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defined the conception of a continuous policy of integration in South America as an absolute priority for his mandate. And indeed, Chile and Brazil have great competitive advantages for the world,” said Elias Rosa.

As part of the visit, the two South American countries signed a memorandum of understanding marking the finalisation of negotiations on an agreement aimed at facilitating the trade in cosmetics. This simplification will be permeated by a reduction in bureaucracy, deadlines and costs for buying and selling in the sector.

The agreement aims to reduce bureaucracy, deadlines and costs for exporters and importers in the cosmetics sector.

“This is good for the consumer and very good for the industry. We are now working, at the request of president Lula and vice-president Alckmin, to actually have an economic complementarity agreement, an agreement that leads to the verticalisation of the industry, an agreement that brings us closer together in production,” he added.

The secretary also emphasised the importance of social, economic and ecological sustainability as competitive advantages for Brazil and Chile, stressing the need to advance in technology, add value to production and attract investment, following the example of Asian countries.

Finally, he commented on the potential of the Brazil-Chile partnership to attract mutually beneficial investments.

