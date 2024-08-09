Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On Saturday, August 10? Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Banks are closed today, on August 10 as it is the second saturday of the month. Banks are closed on the weekends except on the first, third and fifth Saturdays in a month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays but depending on the state of residence. Apart from regional and national holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays all across the country.





Customers should keep in mind that bank holidays differ from state to state in India and they should check with the local bank branch for holiday lists before making a visit to the bank.

Bank holidays in August

As per RBI 's list of holidays, in the month of Augus ,banks will be shut for seven days on account of national and regional festivals except for the weekends.





August 3 - Ker Puja, a festival in Tripura weeks after Kharchi Puja. This is a tribal festival that is held to worship the deity of Vastu Devata.

August 8 -Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a festival of the Lepcha people of Sikkim. According to Lepcha belief, their ancestors went on the Tendong Mountain to escape from 40 days and 40 nights of continuous rain.

August 13 - Patriot's Day,Patriots' Day is an official holiday in Manipur. It is celebrated in remembrance of the Manipuri commanders who were hanged to death in the Anglo-Manipur War.

August 15 - Independence Day,India became independent from the British Empire after the Independence Movement by national leaders. It is a national holiday and banks will be closed all over the country.

August 19 - Rakshabandhan, a festival celebrated by Hindus to mark the relationship between brothers and sisters.

August 20 -Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi,a state festival of Kerala marks the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru, a saint and a social reformer of India who fought against the caste system in the region.

August 26 - Janmashtami also known as Krishnashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

Banks will be closed on the above mentioned national and regional festivals.