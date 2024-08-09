Spain Clinch Men's Football Gold Of Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Spain hammered the hosts France 5-3 in epic final after extra time at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday night.

The regular time ended in a 3-3 draw and then the game turned to be the highest-scoring Olympic thriller.

Spain came back from an early deficit to lead 3-1, conceded their own lead in stoppage time then scored two stunning goals in extra time to win the nation's first football in 32 years and the second in history.

The game, hosted at Parc des Princes, reinforced Spain's football dominance; champions of Europe are now Olympic champions.

This special team showed their quality, their vulnerabilities but, most importantly, their mental fortitude to reset after 90 minutes and take control of the match and their own destiny.

Spain had won the first ever gold in the Barcelona Olympics 1992. (end)

rg









MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108538922