West Asia On Edge- Air India Suspends Flights To Israel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Air India on Friday announced suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till further notice amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Tata Group-owned carrier had suspended services from the national capital to Tel Aviv till August 8.

“In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation,” the airline said in a post on X.

The carrier is offering a full refund to its passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv.

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.

Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.