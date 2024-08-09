Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 308 Million From 2024-2028, Increasing R And D Expenditure Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global capillary electrophoresis size is estimated to grow by USD 308 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.66%

during the forecast period. Increasing R and D expenditure

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise in proteomic research activities. However,

presence of alternative technologies

poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BIOPTIC, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Danaher Corp., Helena Laboratories Corp., LABGENE Scientific SA, Lumex Instruments, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Prince Technologies B.V., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, SEBIA SA, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Sysmex Nederland B.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WynSep. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global capillary electrophoresis market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 308 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BIOPTIC, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Danaher Corp., Helena Laboratories Corp., LABGENE Scientific SA, Lumex Instruments, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Prince Technologies B.V., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, SEBIA SA, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Sysmex Nederland B.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WynSep

Market Driver

The demand for personalized medicines, particularly in the oncology therapeutic area, is driving the growth of the proteomics research market. Proteins play crucial roles in the body, and defects in their structures can lead to various disorders and conditions. Personalized medicines offer targeted drug development opportunities by identifying and studying protein expressions. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly shifting towards personalized medicines due to their potential for better patient management. Capillary electrophoresis is a preferred technique for proteomics research due to its automation, reproducibility, and minimal protein damage. This method allows for the identification and characterization of proteins, providing valuable insights into disease mechanisms. The discovery of new protein biomarkers and the development of novel drugs for neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and chronic diseases, such as cancer, have significantly contributed to the market's growth. Capillary electrophoresis's advantages, including its ability to handle liquid polymers and avoid gel handling, make it an essential tool in proteomics research, further fueling market expansion.



The Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) market is experiencing significant growth due to its application in various fields of molecular biology. Weather patterns and mass population movements have increased the demand for CE in pathogen detection and viral load estimation for disease outbreaks. CE plays a crucial role in drug development by enabling the separation and analysis of biomarkers, tailoring treatment through protein and nucleic acid analysis, and sequencing. Highly developed laboratories, academic research groups, and skilled professionals rely on CE for its automation and high throughput capabilities. CE-mass spectrometry is a key technology for protein separation and analysis in clinical laboratories. The market includes consumables, research & development, and applications such as antibiotic therapy selection, antiviral therapy selection, diagnosis of cancer, and prognostic assessments. The high capital requirement for CE systems limits market penetration, but the potential for personalized medicine and advances in nucleic acid and protein analysis make it a valuable investment for research fields.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The capillary electrophoresis market faces significant competition from alternative technologies, particularly mass spectrometry, which offers improved efficiency and results for protein and nucleic acid separation and analysis. Mass spectrometry identifies and analyzes components in a substance, determining its structure, mass, and composition. Simultaneously locating thousands of molecules within a sample or tissue eliminates the need to target specific molecules, expediting the pre-clinical trial process. Mass spectrometry's ability to observe

oligomers and their formation is crucial in understanding diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Although combination instruments like CE-MS provide the benefits of both techniques, market growth may be limited due to end-users' unfamiliarity with these advanced technologies. Vendors' marketing initiatives promoting the use of combination techniques could potentially expand the market in the future. The Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) market faces several challenges, including uncertain reimbursement scenarios for CE-based tests. Reimbursement policies vary greatly, making it difficult for companies to invest in research and development. However, there are opportunities for growth through government and private support in areas like cancer research and molecular diagnostics. Advanced CE technologies, such as Capillary Electro Chromatography and NGS Fragment Analysis, are driving innovation in genomic DNA and plasmid DNA analysis. CE techniques are also being used to diagnose infectious diseases and genetic disorders. Industry-academic exploration collaborations are crucial for advancing CE technologies in areas like nanoproteomics, forensics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). CE plays a significant role in drug discovery, from DNA sequencing to individualized treatment, and is used to analyze DNA, RNA, and protein molecules. The market also caters to various industries, including biotechnology, genomics, and pharmaceuticals, with applications in tobacco use, alcohol use, poor diet, inactivity, air pollution, and DNA analysis for diseases like rectal cancer. CE is a versatile tool for analyzing a wide range of samples, from agarose gel electrophoresis to capillary zone electrophoresis, capillary gel electrophoresis, capillary electrochromatography, and polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis. CE is also used to analyze communicable diseases and plant-based drug development, and has potential applications in genome-based drug discovery and tailored therapeutics. Infrastructure and expertise are key to driving growth in the CE market.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a sample report!

Segment Overview



This capillary electrophoresis market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Capillary zone electrophoresis

1.2 Capillary gel electrophoresis 1.3 Capillary electrochromatography



2.1 Academic institutes and CROs

2.2 Pharma and biotech companies 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Capillary zone electrophoresis-

The Capillary Electrophoresis market is experiencing significant growth due to its ability to provide accurate and high-resolution separation of DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules. This technology is widely used in various industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food testing. Its advantages such as automation, high-throughput, and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for laboratories worldwide. Companies like Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories dominate the market with their innovative products and solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global metabolomics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in analytical technologies and increasing research in personalized medicine. Key drivers include the rising demand for biomarker discovery and drug development, along with significant investments in pharmaceutical R&D. Segmentation includes platforms, applications, and end-users, with North America leading the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Waters Corporation.

Research Analysis

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) is a versatile analytical technique used in various fields, including biotechnology, genomics, and molecular biology, for the separation, identification, and quantification of nucleic acids and proteins. CE is particularly valuable in the analysis of nucleic acid sequences, such as genomic DNA, plasmid DNA, and NGS fragment analysis, for applications like pathogen detection, viral load estimation, antibiotic therapy selection, antiviral therapy selection, diagnosis of cancer, and prognostic assessments. CE is also used in DNA analysis for the detection of diseases associated with lifestyle factors like tobacco use, alcohol use, poor diet, inactivity, and air pollution. The technique is also used in rectal cancer diagnosis and research. CE operates based on the principle of Capillary Electro Chromatography, where an electric field is applied to move charged particles through a capillary tube filled with a buffer solution. This results in the separation of the particles based on their size and charge. CE is a powerful tool in the field of nucleic acid analysis and continues to play a significant role in advancing our understanding of various diseases and improving diagnostic capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Capillary Zone Electrophoresis



Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrochromatography

Technique



Academic Institutes And CROs



Pharma And Biotech Companies

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio