DPRK Launched A Fight Against Music Of The South Korean Band BTS
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korea has launched a fight against the music of the
popular South Korean band BTS due to the alleged excessive
enthusiasm for it among local youth. This opinion was expressed by
South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik in an interview with
Reuters, Azernews reports.
Sik stated that North Korea is "trying its best to block the
popularity of BTS, as there has been a craze among young people to
imitate their dancing."
The statement was made in the context of the resumption of
propaganda broadcasting by South Korea over loudspeakers on the
border with North Korea. These actions have not been carried out
since 2018 and were a response to the launch of balloons with
garbage from the DPRK.
The minister suggested that broadcasting BTS music towards the
DPRK is an effective form of psychological warfare that can become
a catalyst for change in North Korean society.
BTS or Beyond The Scene is a South Korean band founded in 2013.
He is recognized in different countries and has won international
music competitions.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108538362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.