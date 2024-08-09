A Crypto Test For Risk Appetite

Market Picture

Risk appetite played out in the markets on Thursday, adding over 6.4% to the market's capitalisation in the last 24 hours. The capitalisation peaked at $2.18 trillion in the morning, the highest since last Friday.

In just over 24 hours, the price of rose 14% to $62.6K, before falling back to $60K by the start of active trading in Europe. The former cryptocurrency failed to break above the intersection of the 50- and 200-day moving averages. The ability to close above this at $61.8K could encourage buyers to quickly rally to $67K. A retreat from this level would set up a scenario of a return to the area of the sustained July and August lows near $55.5K.

Ethereum is trading at $2660, having rallied to a classic 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down amplitude from 22 July to 5 August. A death cross has formed on the daily chart, increasing the chances of a downward move under technical pressure. On the other hand, Ethereum is still oversold locally, and financial markets are rallying, attracting bargain hunters to the crypto.