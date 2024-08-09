A Crypto Test For Risk Appetite
Market Picture
Risk appetite played out in the markets on Thursday, adding over 6.4% to the crypto market's capitalisation in the last 24 hours. The capitalisation peaked at $2.18 trillion in the morning, the highest since last Friday.
