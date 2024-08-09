Modern Heart And Vascular Raises First Wall For New Cardiovascular Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular, a cardiology practice in the Greater Houston, TX, area, has begun construction on its new state-of-the-art cardiovascular center.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first wall for Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's (MHVI) new 100,000-square-foot Cardiovascular Center at 18835 McKay Drive in Humble has been raised, marking a significant step forward. Located just off Interstate 69, the new facility will feature four floors, each spanning 25,000 square feet, and will include over 100 exam rooms to support a broader range of cardiology procedures. The center will also feature an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) to enhance its procedural capabilities.Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, a cardiologist at MHVI, remarked that raising the first wall is a step toward fulfilling the institute's mission to deliver a 'wow' type of experience in patient care.The Cardiovascular Center will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to provide cutting-edge care, including advanced imaging and diagnostic tools. The facility is designed to improve patient access to comprehensive cardiovascular care while reducing the need for hospital-based procedures.The project, developed in partnership with Houston-based Brown McGregor Architects and Arch-Con Corp., is set to open in mid-2025. Once completed, the Cardiovascular Center will create approximately 100 new jobs, reinforcing MHVI's commitment to advanced medical care and community employment. The new center will play a crucial role in expanding the availability of specialized cardiology services in the region.This development aligns with MHVI's mission to offer accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care in a modern, patient-centered environment.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

