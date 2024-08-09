New Acquisitions Expands To New Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Acquisitions expands into South Carolina, led by Director whose diverse background and leadership skills are set to drive growth and success.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Acquisitions is thrilled to announce its expansion into South Carolina, with the new territory being led by recently promoted Director, Cobe Wordlaw. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Cobe has always been driven by his passion for entrepreneurship and leadership. His diverse background includes a dual major in math and aerospace engineering from Georgia Tech, as well as hands-on experience in business ventures, including a vending machine company prior to starting at New Acquisitions.Cobe's journey to New Acquisitions began with his search for a role that combined management with a competitive, merit-based environment. Since joining, he has embraced the opportunity to develop key skills in business management and leadership. Cobe's commitment to personal and professional development has allowed him to grow quickly into various leadership roles and ultimately allowed him to take on this new responsibility to ensure we not only meet, but exceed our clients' goals and expectations as he takes on this new challenge in South Carolina.Cobe's leadership in this new market is expected to drive significant growth and success for the company. As he continues to set ambitious goals, we are confident that his vision and dedication will lead to remarkable achievements in this new territory.As New Acquisitions continues its growth and expansion within the industry, the team stays committed to driving innovation, enhancing collaboration, and delivering exceptional value to clients.

