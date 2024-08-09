Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh, Reviews Operational Preparedness
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Northern army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited forward areas in Ladakh and complimented the troops maintaining high morale and professionalism for future challenges.
“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander visited forward areas and was briefed on the cutting-edge technological integration and operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.
The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.
