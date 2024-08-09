Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh, Reviews Operational Preparedness

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Northern Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited forward areas in Ladakh and complimented the maintaining high morale and professionalism for future challenges.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander visited forward areas and was briefed on the cutting-edge technological integration and operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.

The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.