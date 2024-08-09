DMK ‘Sonrise’ In Aug? TN Minister Lets Cat Out Of Bag, Refers To Udhayanidhi As Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is rife with speculation that state Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin might soon be made Deputy Chief Minister, after the state's Backward Classes Welfare Minister, Raja Kannappan referred to the scion of the Stalin family as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a public function at Ramanathapuram on Friday, the minister addressed Udhayanidhi as 'Deputy Chief Minister'.

However, he immediately corrected himself and suggested that he could refer to Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM only after August 19.

This has given a clear indication that Udhayanidhi is likely to be elevated as Deputy CM in days to come.

It had earlier been reported by IANS that before Chief Minister Stalin embarks on his US tour his son would be made the Deputy CM.

CM Stalin will commence his US trip on August 22 as he is scouting for investments for the state.

While Udhayanidhi played down the subject, CM Stalin when questioned about it, told media persons that the time was not ripe for making him the Deputy CM.

CM Stalin had recently admitted that the clamour within his party for Udhayanidhi's elevation had grown stronger but indicated that they would have to wait.

With less than two years remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated to be held in 2026, CM Stalin knows that Udhayanidhi could carry the baton forward.

It may be recalled that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was Udhayanidhi who had campaigned across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the elections were announced on March 16, Udhayanidhi campaigned in 121 locations in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu making him the most sought-after leader of the DMK.