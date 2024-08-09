Industrial Park Residents Save Millions Through Tax And Customs Concessions
Nazrin Abdul
Residents of industrial parks managed by the Agency for
Development of Economic Zones (ADEZ) have saved a total of 483
million manats to date, including 22 million manats in the first
six months of this year, thanks to import VAT and customs
concessions, Azernews reports.
ADEZ reports that industrial park residents benefit from a
10-year exemption from property, land, and profit taxes, as well as
VAT and customs duties on machinery, technological equipment, and
production facilities.
Currently, 150 business entities with over 7.8 billion manats in
investments have achieved resident status in these industrial
zones. Entrepreneurs have invested more than 6.8 billion manats in
these zones, creating over 10,500 permanent jobs.
Looking ahead, approximately 1 billion manats are planned for
investment in ongoing projects within the industrial zones, which
are expected to generate more than 7,100 additional jobs.
