Uniting For Peace: Commonwealth, Global Partners Celebrate International Youth Day 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 August 2024, representatives from youth, peace-building, community, civil society, faith, and advocacy organisations will participate in a series of events and an broadcast featuring young people doing extraordinary projects, sharing inspiring stories and opportunities for young people to get involved with transformational initiatives.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, in collaboration with the Khalili Foundation and Peace One Day, will host Youth Live , a five-hour broadcast at

Marlborough House in London to celebrate International

Youth

Day,

starting

at

1

pm

(BST).

International

Youth

Day

is

a

global

platform

to recognise the vital role young people play in fostering peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

Empowering

Youth

for

a

Peaceful and

Inclusive

Future

The broadcast will be available live on the Commonwealth Secretariat's website, thecommonwealth and YouTube channel, and the Commonwealth Youth Programme's social media channels on

Facebook

and

X

(formerly

Twitter).

Peace

One

Day

is

also

broadcasting the event live at peaceoneday and on X , YouTube , Facebook

and LinkedIn .

Acknowledging the challenges young people face in today's technology-driven world, Commonwealth Secretary-General

the

Rt

Hon

Patricia Scotland

KC

said:

"I am always inspired by the energy, vision and determination of the Commonwealth's young

people. During

the

Commonwealth

Year

of

Youth , we have found various ways to uplift, amplify and empower them. This broadcast is another way to showcase the work that they are doing, provide them with powerful opportunities to transform their lives and give them avenues to engender meaningful change and promote peace.

"During the broadcast on August 12, we will see the aspirations and shared values outlined in our Charter

showcased by our brilliant young people."

The Commonwealth Youth Programme has supported member countries with youth development work for over 50 years and young people will continue to be a focus leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)

in Samoa later this year.

Celebrating

Youth

Contributions

to

Peace

and

Development

Acknowledging the role young people play in fostering peace, the Executive Director of the Khalili Foundation, Waqas Ahmed, said:

"At

the

Khalili

Foundation,

we

enable

peacebuilding

through

art,

culture and

education. Over five decades of working in this area has convinced us that peace is best achieved when driven and sustained by the youth of any given society. So, we are proud to be supporting Youth Live in partnership with the Commonwealth and we use this opportunity

to

encourage all

youth with

ideas

for

sustainable

peacebuilding

to

apply

to our Youth PEACE Awards as part of the Commonwealth Faith Festival.

He

continued:

The

Khalili Foundation supports and drives

several internationally

recognised projects that promote interfaith and intercultural relations, with a special focus on youth. It has been a partner of the Commonwealth since 2017, funding the successful Faith in the Commonwealth initiative.

From

Clicks

to

Progress:

Driving youth

development

through digital

access

The broadcast will leverage digital spaces to engage young people across the Commonwealth in meaningful dialogues and activities. In addition, four youth-focused events that foster in- person connections and showcase youth development and engagement shall take place at Marlborough House simultaneously.

Key

highlights

include:



The launch of the Commonwealth Virtual Museum - a hybrid digital exhibition space that showcases youth innovations and promotes digital learning and an appreciation of youth heritage.

The Commonwealth

Music

Relay

-

a

celebration

of

cultural

diversity

and

unity

through a music performance with young artists from various Commonwealth countries.

A celebration of 10 years of the

Commonwealth

Youth

Council

-

putting

the

spotlight

on youth leadership in the Commonwealth and its impact over the past decade.

The Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD) will unveil the final report for the Their Future, Our Action

project, titled Their Future, Our Action and the COMPASS Model: A New Approach to Finance in Commonwealth Small Island Developing States . The launch of the

Youth

PEACE

Awards

as

part

of the

Commonwealth

Faith

Festival

The

online

and

in-person events

will

offer

youth

organisations,

youth

networks,

youth

councils, partners, and global peace ambassadors a way to connect with the 1.5 billion young people across

56

Commonwealth

countries.

Stakeholders

will

also

send

goodwill

messages of

peace

and address complex, multidimensional issues affecting youth.

