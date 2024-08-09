Uniting For Peace: Commonwealth, Global Partners Celebrate International Youth Day 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LONDON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 August 2024, representatives from youth, peace-building, community, civil society, faith, and advocacy organisations will participate in a series of events and an online broadcast featuring young people doing extraordinary projects, sharing inspiring stories and opportunities for young people to get involved with transformational initiatives.
The Commonwealth Secretariat, in collaboration with the Khalili Foundation and Peace One Day, will host Youth Live , a five-hour broadcast at
Marlborough House in London to celebrate International
Youth
Day,
starting
at
1
pm
(BST).
International
Youth
Day
is
a
global
platform
to recognise the vital role young people play in fostering peace, democracy, and sustainable development.
Empowering
Youth
for
a
Peaceful and
Inclusive
Future
The broadcast will be available live on the Commonwealth Secretariat's website, thecommonwealth and YouTube channel, and the Commonwealth Youth Programme's social media channels on
Facebook
and
X
(formerly
Twitter).
Peace
One
Day
is
also
broadcasting the event live at peaceoneday and on X , YouTube , Facebook
and LinkedIn .
Acknowledging the challenges young people face in today's technology-driven world, Commonwealth Secretary-General
the
Rt
Hon
Patricia Scotland
KC
said:
"I am always inspired by the energy, vision and determination of the Commonwealth's young
people. During
the
Commonwealth
Year
of
Youth , we have found various ways to uplift, amplify and empower them. This broadcast is another way to showcase the work that they are doing, provide them with powerful opportunities to transform their lives and give them avenues to engender meaningful change and promote peace.
"During the broadcast on August 12, we will see the aspirations and shared values outlined in our Charter
showcased by our brilliant young people."
The Commonwealth Youth Programme has supported member countries with youth development work for over 50 years and young people will continue to be a focus leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)
in Samoa later this year.
Celebrating
Youth
Contributions
to
Peace
and
Development
Acknowledging the role young people play in fostering peace, the Executive Director of the Khalili Foundation, Waqas Ahmed, said:
"At
the
Khalili
Foundation,
we
enable
peacebuilding
through
art,
culture and
education. Over five decades of working in this area has convinced us that peace is best achieved when driven and sustained by the youth of any given society. So, we are proud to be supporting Youth Live in partnership with the Commonwealth and we use this opportunity
to
encourage all
youth with
ideas
for
sustainable
peacebuilding
to
apply
to our Youth PEACE Awards as part of the Commonwealth Faith Festival.
He
continued:
The
Khalili Foundation supports and drives
several internationally
recognised projects that promote interfaith and intercultural relations, with a special focus on youth. It has been a partner of the Commonwealth since 2017, funding the successful Faith in the Commonwealth initiative.
From
Clicks
to
Progress:
Driving youth
development
through digital
access
The broadcast will leverage digital spaces to engage young people across the Commonwealth in meaningful dialogues and activities. In addition, four youth-focused events that foster in- person connections and showcase youth development and engagement shall take place at Marlborough House simultaneously.
Key
highlights
include:
The launch of the Commonwealth Virtual Museum - a hybrid digital exhibition space that showcases youth innovations and promotes digital learning and an appreciation of youth heritage.
The Commonwealth
Music
Relay
-
a
celebration
of
cultural
diversity
and
unity
through a music performance with young artists from various Commonwealth countries.
A celebration of 10 years of the
Commonwealth
Youth
Council
-
putting
the
spotlight
on youth leadership in the Commonwealth and its impact over the past decade.
The Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD) will unveil the final report for the Their Future, Our Action
project, titled Their Future, Our Action and the COMPASS Model: A New Approach to Finance in Commonwealth Small Island Developing States .
The launch of the
Youth
PEACE
Awards
as
part
of the
Commonwealth
Faith
Festival
The
online
and
in-person events
will
offer
youth
organisations,
youth
networks,
youth
councils, partners, and global peace ambassadors a way to connect with the 1.5 billion young people across
56
Commonwealth
countries.
Stakeholders
will
also
send
goodwill
messages of
peace
and address complex, multidimensional issues affecting youth.
