Zhihu Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 22, 2024

The Company's management will host a call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22, 2024 (8:00 A.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, August 23, 2024) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Registration Link:



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until August 29, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers: