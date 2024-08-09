Marine Environment Violation Spotted

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change has spotted a fisherman using fishing nets that violates the approved standards and throwing them over the coral reef at an area within the Qatari waters.

The violation was spotted during a routine inspection campaign.

The Marine Protection Department confiscated the nets and issued a violation report to the fisherman. He was also referred to the entity concerned in preparation of referring him to the environment prosecution to take the necessary actions.

