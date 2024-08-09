Marine Environment Violation Spotted
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has spotted a fisherman using fishing nets that violates the approved standards and throwing them over the coral reef at an area within the Qatari waters.
The violation was spotted during a routine inspection campaign.
The Marine Protection Department confiscated the nets and issued a violation report to the fisherman. He was also referred to the entity concerned in preparation of referring him to the environment prosecution to take the necessary legal actions.
MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.