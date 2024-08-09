Laapataa Ladies To Be Screened In Supreme Court On August 09, Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao To Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court will host a special screening of the 'Laapataa Ladies' on Friday, August 9, from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm. The screening will be attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, judges, and their families. The producers of the film, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, will also attend, according to a communication circulated by the court's administration section on Thursday night.

The announcement

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex."

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, opens in theaters on March 1, 2024. The film is based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning novel. The lead actors in Kiran Rao's film are Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan. The film transports viewers back to rural India in 2001. The story concentrates on two brides who are exchanged during a train journey. The journey full of twists and turns begins when their husbands begin looking for the actual bride.

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, marked Kiran Rao's directorial comeback following Dhobi Ghat. Before its theatrical release, the film was shown at the famous Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. The festival audience responded with a standing ovation. Many people, including Hansal Mehta and Mira Kapoor, lauded Laapataa Ladies after its release. Recently, Vijay Varma lauded the film, calling it "exceptional".

Box office collection

The film made Rs 75 lakh on its first day, Rs 1.45 crore on the second day, and Rs 1.7 crore on the third day, resulting in a total of Rs 3.75 crore for the weekend. As of May 2, 2024, the film earned Rs 24.1 crore in India and Rs 25.26 crore worldwide.