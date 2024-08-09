Iran to Egypt: 8 countries; minimum legal marriage age in Middle-East

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Early marriage poses severe risks to girls, hindering their development and leading to early pregnancies and social isolation. It perpetuates a cycle of limited education, high fertility, and poverty. Enforcing minimum marriage ages is crucial for safeguarding girls' futures. Here are 8 middle-east countries and North African countries and their minimum legal marriage age

Algeria follows a pattern similar to India's. The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Algeria is 18 and 21 respectively

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Egypt is 16 and 18 respectively, much lower than the one recommended by the UN

Iran has a poor record when it comes to women rights.

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Iran is 13 and 15 respectively

Iraq too has a poor record when it comes to women rights, though the minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Iran is 18 for both

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Jordan is 18 and 18 respectively

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in this North African country of Morocco is 18 and 18 respectively

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in this North African country of Tunisia is 20 and 20 respectively

The minimum legal marriage age for Females and Males in Yemen is 15 and 15 respectively