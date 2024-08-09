'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's Praise For Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Sreejesh Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh bid adieu to international hockey in style as India secured a second successive Olympic bronze medal at Paris 2024. The 36-year-old came up with yet another stunning performance to help his side secure a thrilling 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday (August 8). 'Cricket God' Sachin Tendulkar took to X to praise Sreejesh on a glorious career.

"Adipoli (super) PR Sreejesh

You've kept the goal with all your heart for so many years. Your dedication, commitment, and enthusiasm for the sport have always been unmatched.

This Olympics, especially the match against Great Britain, where we played with 10 men for about 42 minutes, you were magnificent.

Indian Hockey was privileged to have you. Thank you for the sacrifices. Wish you the best for the second half of your life and career," Wrote Tendulkar.



India, who won bronze at Tokyo Olympics, ending a 41-year Olympic hockey medal drought, came into Paris 2024 with high expectations. Men in Blue produced an unbelievable performance against Great Britain in the quarter-finals, winning the match 4-2 on shootout after playing more than 40 minutes with a man-less.

Sreejesh was the hero of the match with almost 16 saves, including two in the tiebreaker.

Although Craig Fulton's side lost 3-2 to Germany in the semi-finals, they regrouped to secure a second consecutive Olympic medal. Harmanpreet Singh's brace and Sreejesh's heroics in goal helped Men in Blue to get the better of Spain in the bronze medal match. The result ended India's 52-year wait for successive Olympic medals in hockey. Sreejesh, playing in his third Olympics, faced 61 shots across 8 matches in Paris and saved 50 of them.



Sreejesh, who hails from Kizhakambalam, in Kerala has played 336 matches for the Indian national team, helping his side win two Asian Games gold medals (2014 & 2022). He won the FIH Player of the Year Awards (2020-21 &2022). The 36-year-old has won a total of 17 international awards.



