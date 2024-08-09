Safadi, Japanese Counterpart Discuss Israeli War On Gaza, Regional Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday received a phone call from Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, with discussions focused on the escalating tensions in the region and ongoing efforts to protect regional security.

Safadi underscored that the de-escalation must begin with stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza, urging Israel to comply with international law and cease actions that undermine peace efforts and destabilise the region.

The ministers also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the coordinated efforts to deliver much-needed aid. They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in providing assistance to the region.

Safadi and Kamikawa also reviewed the bilateral relations between Jordan and Japan, highlighting the enduring partnership over seventy years of diplomatic ties.



Both ministers expressed their dedication to further strengthening cooperation across various sectors.



